Jimmy Mason, 58, of Swansboro, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
His memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, September 10th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Pastor Brad Lynch. The family will receive friends an hour prior.
Jimmy was born on July 29, 1963, in Sea Level, North Carolina, to Jimmie W. Mason Sr. and Anne Kenward and graduated from East Carteret High School. Honor and dedication are two words that could easily describe Jimmy’s personality. Those traits were strengthened during his years serving with the United States Air Force. Jimmy was a man of strong conviction and never budged a bit from the truth that guided him.
Always striving to better himself, Jimmy obtained his master’s degree from East Carolina University in Education Administration. Over the years, he taught, coached, and mentored numerous students in Carteret County and across North Carolina. Football and wrestling being his favorite sports to coach. Taking his role with young minds seriously, he was careful to live his life as an example to others.
His family was everything to him. Loving life and living it to the fullest, Jimmy’s favorite extracurricular activities included fishing, boating, hunting, and golfing. Always happy to share his culinary skills, he enjoyed cooking meals for his loved ones, and many can testify that they were happy to partake.
Jimmy was an amazing husband, father to his family who loved him dearly, those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Andrea Mason of the home; daughter, Micah Mason of Cornelius, NC; son, Garrett Mason of Swansboro, NC; father, Jimmie W. Mason Sr. of Beaufort; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his mother, Anne Kenward.
As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Jimmy Mason Memorial Gift Fund, c/o NCCF Carteret Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave, Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. in Morehead City.
