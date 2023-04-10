Claiborne Clark Young II, of Indian Beach, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the age of 74 at Carteret Health Care surrounded by his family.
Claiborne, known to all as Clay, was born on April 16th, 1948, in Greensboro, North Carolina. He was the middle of three sons born to Kenneth and Anita Young (née Becker) and grew up in Burlington, NC. As a teenager he played football, basketball and was a keen outdoorsman, enjoying hiking, camping, fishing, boating, and an extensive trip through the Canadian Rockies. He was active in his local Boy Scout troop and attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He studied at Duke University before enrolling at UNC-Chapel Hill and graduating with a degree in Business.
It was during this time that he met Miriam “Mym” Martin, and they soon married in her hometown of Greenville, NC, in September of 1970. The next few years would prove to be very eventful with the arrival of their first son, Claiborne C. Young III in 1972 and graduating with an MBA from East Carolina University in the spring of 1974. In the winter of that same year, they welcomed their second son, Kenneth G. Young, and soon moved to Washington, NC, where the elder Claiborne started his career as the cost accountant at Hackney and Sons.
For the next 10 years, the family enjoyed an exceptionally happy life that included camping, sailing, and frequent trips to their home-away-from-home in Emerald Isle, NC. In 1985, they moved to Durham, NC, where Claiborne pursued his career in accounting with Classic Food Service. In 1991, with both sons enrolled in college, Clay & Mym moved to Emerald Isle to live full-time. In the subsequent years, Clay would continue to be active establishing and maintaining the web-presence of the township and exploring the world as far as Alaska, Europe, and Belize. He was an avid nature photographer and duplicate bridge player, ultimately attaining the rank of Sapphire Life Master. He worked closely with the local government to maintain and improve the beaches and local wildlife habitats, as well as being hands-on with the NC Aquarium to nurture & protect the annually nesting sea turtles. And throughout his life he was an avid follower of Carolina sports.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his elder brother, Kenneth.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mym, his younger brother, Bill, his two sons, Claiborne & Kenneth, his grandchild, Catherine “Alain” Heitman-Young, two nephews, William & Stephen and their respective families, and his beloved Quaker parrot Echo.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.munden funeral home.net.
