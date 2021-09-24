Franklin “Frankie Wayne” Salter, 59, of Sea Level, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City.
A funeral service is at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Sea Level Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Terry D. McInnis officiating. Burial will follow at Nelson Bay Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the church.
He worked as a supervisor at the State Port.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Salter of Sea Level; two sons, Frankie Salter and girlfriend, Jessie of Sea Level; Michale Sadler of Sea Level; two daughters, Jacqueline Jordan and husband, Dylan; Crystal Sims and boyfriend, Timothy of Sea Level; 15 grandchildren, Kendalyn, Ella, Conner, Allyson, Zachary, Colton, Karleigh, unborn grandson, Chelsea, Amber, Hunter, Gunner, Jackson, Brody, and Darrell; and one great grandchild, Aliyah; two sisters, Sheryl Salter of Otway and Wanda Taylor of Davis; two fur babies, Old Red and Smurfy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Judith and Franklin “Frank” Delano Salter.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
