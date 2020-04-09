Norman Scarborough Macartney, 81, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
A celebration of life is at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family invites friends to view the webcast of the service at Munden Funeral Home’s website. They also invite friends to leave online tributes and words of comfort.
A celebration of Norman’s life will be scheduled for a later date at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City.
Norman was an active, intelligent, Christian man who believed and supported numerous causes in his lifetime. As a member of First Presbyterian Church, he lived out its mission of “growing to be the hands and feet of Christ.” Norman was a member of Running Strong for Indian Youth, Habitat for Humanity and, in 1967, he started the Boy Scouts Troop in Texas, which is an ongoing group. He was also a member of the Katonah Fire Department. His help in the community continued as he coached and mentored young swimmers, and he was always dedicated to volunteering at soup kitchens. His passion for raising funds for good causes included the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and he would travel cross country to do so.
When Norman took time for himself, he enjoyed gardening. He was a wonderful grower, and loved his flowers. In his 50s he didn’t slow down, instead he was motorcycle racing and enjoying the thrill of a good ride. As a master swimmer, he loved swimming in the ocean. He also loved to write, and he even authored a book about dogs. His creativity continued with his love of painting, and he was an avid art collector. He loved classical music, especially Chopin, and enjoyed playing the piano and guitar. His favorite areas of the United States were Wyoming and Maine, where he loved the openness of the country. He loved a good campfire and all variety of animals, but most importantly, he loved his family.
Norman honorably served in the U.S. Navy as a seabee. He obtained his bachelor’s degree and was a proud member of Zeta Psi Fraternity at Colby College. He also attended Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania. Norman taught in New York and Texas and thrived with the opportunity to educate others.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Armena “Mena” Macartney of the home; daughters, Lisa McAllister of Raleigh and Jennifer White and husband Robert of Morehead City; son, David Macartney and wife Patricia of Sandy Hook, Conn.; and grandchildren, Andrew “DJ” McAllister, Hudson White and Molly White. He is survived by many friends that considered him family, as he was a friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Sheila Macartney; and brothers, Horace Macartney Jr., Ian Macartney and Gordon Macartney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be in Norman’s memory to Running Strong for Indian Youth at 8301 Richmond Highway, Ste. 200, Alexandria, VA 22309, or to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
