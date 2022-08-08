Richard D. Bradshaw, 82, of Harlowe, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his home.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, August 10, at Harlowe United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Rochele Bailey and Rev. James Chadwick. Interment will follow at the Harlowe United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior.
Richard was born on December 16, 1939, in Harlowe, North Carolina, to the late Willie and Eliza Bradshaw. Living most of his life in Harlowe, he attended Harlowe United Methodist Church.
It was with great pride for his country and service that Richard honorably served in the United States Army and was a life member of the VFW. Richard retired from Civil Service in Okinawa, Japan where he was a skilled Sheet Metal Mechanic.
He is survived by his loving wife, Delia Chavez Bradshaw; daughter, Joy Bradshaw (Bob Metz) of Harlowe; sisters, Frances Jarman of Robbins, NC; brothers, Graham Bradshaw (Marisa) of Niceville, FL and Laurie Bradshaw (Barbara) of Beaufort, NC; grandsons, JD Hammond (Amanda) and Robert Henry (Cameron); and great-grandchildren Reagan Hammond, Barrett Henry, and Raylee Henry.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his son, Skip Bradshaw; sister, Peggy Clark; and brothers John Bradshaw and Robert Jarman.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Harlowe United Methodist Church and can be mailed to 5119 Highway 101, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
