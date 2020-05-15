John Thaddeus Bennett Jenkins III, 53, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home.
His memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at 2503 Evans St. in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. Thomas P.H. Warren. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
John was an avid outdoorsman, he loved to fish and hunt and enjoyed boating inshore and offshore. As a father, he instilled the same love and enjoyment of the outdoors with his sons.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Jenkins; sons, Owen and Tucker; mother, Patricia Lee Jenkins; father, John T.B. Jenkins Jr.; sisters, Patricia Jenkins Dome and husband Eric and Eleanor Jenkins Haney; brothers, Robert Clark Jenkins and wife Frances and George Barnes Boykin and wife Crystal; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. John Thaddeus Bennett Jenkins; and maternal grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Leslie Lee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The Big Rock Foundation, or please consider making a donation to Owen's and Tucker's college savings accounts. Please make checks payable to Edward Jones with memo of Jenkins 529 and mail to Edward Jones c/o Chris Collins, 2238 Nash Street North, Wilson, NC 27896.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
