Paul C. Hamlin Jr., 67, of Newport, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Paul was born in Radford, Va., and grew up in Bassett, Va., with a great love of science and aeronautics from a young age. That passion continued throughout his life. He graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and soon after began a more than 44-year career in aerospace engineering with Fleet Readiness Center East in Havelock. He was very grateful to have supportive friends and co-workers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul C. Hamlin Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Hamlin; and his sisters, Kathy and Sharon.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
