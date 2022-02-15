Judy Campbell Willis, 66, of Harkers Island, passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 17th, at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Dell Murphy, Rev. D.J. Merle Hunt Jr. and Brother Anthony Nelson. Interment will follow at Chadwick Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the funeral service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through their obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Judy was born on December 10, 1955, in Lumberton, North Carolina, to the late Soloman and Eula Campbell. Proud of her Lumberton heritage, Judy was a registered Lumbee Indian. She attended Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church where she enjoyed her church family and fellowship. Judy will be remembered by her family as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and daughter-in-law.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Amanda Williams and husband Brian of Harkers Island; sisters, Francis Dennis of Otway, Mary Hook of South Carolina, Martha Childers of South Carolina; Joan Campbell of Morehead City; and Tina “Susie” Jones of North Carolina; brothers, Amos Campbell of Morehead City, Arthur “Jabo” Campbell of Cape Carteret, and Gilbert Campbell of Lumberton; grandchildren, Shelby Elaine Williams, Taylor Breann Williams, Sarah Noel Williams, and William Michael Guthrie; and great grandchild, Jacob Andrew Williams.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William Paul Willis on October 7, 2014; daughter, Stephanie Guthrie; and brothers, Robert Campbell, Soloman “Duck” Campbell and Martin “Skeet” Campbell.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
