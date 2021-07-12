Virginia “Carol” Chevalier, 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Her memorial service will be held at 11 a. m. Saturday, July 17, at First Methodist Church in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev Powell Osteen. A luncheon will follow.
Carol was a true “Eastern North Carolina Girl.” Born at the Women’s Hospital on Front Street in Wilmington on May 11, 1943, to the late Joseph and “Ginny” Vereen, Carol started school in Havelock and graduated from New Bern High School in 1961. There she proudly served as a cheerleader for four years and was the head cheerleader her senior year. She graduated from ECU in 1966 with an Education Degree and taught school in Kinston, Havelock, and New Bern. While teaching she earned her Master’s in Education in 1979 and was elected to the Kappa Delta Pi Education Honor Society.
In 1971 she married a Marine and for the next 17 years traveled extensively throughout the United States and Japan. In Japan she lived in the “village” and had some confusion converting yen to dollars and so developed a reputation as a big “tipper.” While in New Orleans she was a charter member of Mardi Gras’s 1st Women’s Krewe, “Cleopatra.” As the wife of the CO of H&HS at Cherry Point, she was in inspiration to the 100 plus wives she led. She was compassionate and caring to her Marine and all Marine families.
She was a perfect hostess and purveyor of Southern hospitality. All were welcome at her home and table. When they left the Marine Corps, she brought that Southern hospitality to Kansas City where she continued to teach and became very active in politics. Later she travelled extensively in the lower 48 states assisting her husband in his work.
But she loved eastern North Carolina and her life here. She was a loving mother and vibrant, exciting wife who brought humor, joy, and a dose of hospitality to everyone and every occasion. Carol loved the Lord and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Morehead. Her faith in his mercy and grace was boundless and her family knows she’s working on setting the table for all of us . . . and making sure he uses the “good china.”
She is survived by her husband, Maurice “MO” Chevalier; son, Terry Chevalier and wife Mandy of Dallas; brother, Mark Vereen and wife Lesley of Cape Carteret, North Carolina; sister, Kay Vereen of New Orleans, Louisiana; grandchildren, Addy and Landon; niece, Robin Degrandis and husband Mike of Falls Church, Virginia; nephew, Major Todd Vereen and wife Erin of Norfolk, Virginia; grandnephew and niece, Ethan and Violet; and many loving cousins.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.