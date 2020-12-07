Susan “Susie” Ann Siverly Griffith, 62, of Stella, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
Her celebration of life service is at 3 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Swansboro with the Rev. Robert Hall officiating.
She was born in Stoughton, Wis., Jan. 17, 1958.
Susie loved her family and friends and was always willing to help anyone in need. She loved the beach, reading, getting on her computer, traveling, concerts, family gatherings, festivals, shopping and her trips to Las Vegas, Nev. She was an inspiration to many through her courage and strength. She was a fighter, but this last fight was just too big for her.
She was the family’s everything.
She is survived by husband, Ed; sons, Chris, Cole and Locke; daughter, Dayna; brothers, Royal “Puddin” and Ronnie and wife Terese; sisters, Debbie and husband Tom and Jill and husband Tony; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and three grandchildren, Tyson, Austin and Lilly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Royal Severin and Beverly Brunt Siverly; and her son, Curt Mabe.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Jones Funeral Home is Swansboro is handling funeral arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
