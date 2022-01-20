The life journey of Richard Turner Lee Curtis began on Feb. 5, 1960, in Morehead City, North Carolina to Luther Curtis and Emma Curtis. On Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 (his wife Vernette’s birthday), sickness fled, his trials and tribulations eased, and the burdens of life were lifted as Richard quietly slipped from his final rest here on earth at Vidant Health in Greenville, N.C.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at 1 P.M. at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC.
"I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course, I have kept the faith”: 2 Timothy 4;7
Richard graduated from West Carteret High School in 1974. Richard met and later married Vernette Marbley on December 19,1987 in St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church.
He was employed with the Town of Morehead City for 15 years until his health started failing. Richard and his family accepted Christ as their personal savior and united with the St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church Family. They took part as a family. Richard’s sickness and being blind didn't keep him from serving and worshipping the Lord. If Vernette was working, you would see Ksandra coming in with her father. In warm weather you would find Richard sitting on his Mother Emma’s porch just relaxing. Richard was a friendly person to all. He will be greatly missed.
Richard was preceded in death by one daughter, Shannel Curtis.
Richard leaves to cherish his memories: His wife, Vernette M. Curtis; three daughters, Kayla Curtis, Charleston, S.C., Marlena Curtis, Springfield, Ga., Ksandra Curtis, Morehead City, N.C; Mother, Emma Raynor Curtis, Morehead City, N.C; five granddaughters, En'Jah Smith, Da' Kiyah Smith, La'Niyah Shannon, Akira Greenfield, Quin'Naysha Anderson; and one grandson, Quintray Anderson; three brothers, Luther Curtis, Morehead City, N.C., Elmore (Janet) Curtis, Newport, N.C. and Willie (Rose) Batts, Newport, N.C; one sister, Marie Raynor, Atlanta. Ga.; one aunt, Mildred Knight, Atlanta, Ga.; one brother-in-law, Robert Marbley; one sister-in-law, Frances M. Daughtery, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.