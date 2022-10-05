Clarence Edwin “Ed” Stoner, 82, of Bogue, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am Monday October 10, 2022, at Broad Creek Church of God with Revs. Robbie Strickland, Brian Lassiter and Melvin Thorne officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at 3:00pm at Seaside Memorial Park in Swansboro.
