Nancy Rebecca Knight Willis, 88, of Pascagoula, Miss., formerly of Beaufort, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord and savior Jesus Christ Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at home.
Her graveside service is at 2 p.m. Monday at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort.
She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her loving family and a steadfast friend and mentor to an endless list of kith and kin. For more than 60 years, Nancy made her home in Pascagoula and raised her family with her husband and love of her life for more than 52 years, the late Kenneth H. Willis Sr. She was a registered nurse for 41 years, 34 of which were spent at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula, until retirement in 1994. She was active in the Order of the Eastern Star Pascagoula Chapter No. 151 for many years, where she filled many offices and was a past worthy matron. Nancy was a dedicated and faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Pascagoula and a member of the Good Samaritan Sunday School Class.
Nancy was born in Guilford County Dec. 16, 1931, to the late Clarence O’Neal Knight and the late Flora Ethel Mitchell Knight and was raised on the family dairy farm. She attended Guilford High School, was active in girls basketball and 4H Club and, after graduation in 1950, attended nursing school at N.C. Baptist Hospital, where she graduated in 1953 as a registered nurse.
Nancy’s capacity for showing love, warmth and compassion was boundless. She had a very devoted soul, and was a special woman whose life was dedicated to her Lord, her family and her friends. She loved to sew, embroider, work in her amaryllis flower beds, make jams, jellies and preserves, and cook for the people she loved.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Betty Joy Willis Gorman; son-in-law, William A. Gorman Jr.; granddaughter, Ashley C. Gorman; grandson, William H. Gorman; great-granddaughter, Amaya C. Ramos; and great-grandson, Tommy Joe Ramos Jr.; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth H. Willis Sr.; her son, Kenneth H. Willis Jr.; parents, Clarence O. and Flora E. Mitchell Knight; stepmother, Ellen Dean Knight; sister, Betty J. Knight Montgomery; stepsister, Jean Thornton; brother, Clarence E. Knight Sr.; brother-in-law, William H. Willis Jr.; sister-in-law, Edith A. Lockhart; nephew, Clarence E. Knight Jr.; and niece, Rebecca Everhart Riffe.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 Monday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy’s memory to the Susan Belcher Scholarship Fund at First United Methodist Church in Pascagoula, American Diabetes Foundation, Lupus Foundation of America or your charity of choice.
