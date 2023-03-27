GySgt Marvin Paul Knox, USMC, Retired, 90, of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 30th, at Ann Street United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Taylor Mills. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort, with military honors and masonic rites. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 29th, at Munden Funeral Home.
Marvin was born on September 29th, 1932, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late George and Erma Knox. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corp for over 20 years. Marvin also served one tour in the Korean War and two tours in Vietnam. His medals include, the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Korea Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. After retiring from his military career, he was a dedicated police chief 16 years for the town of Beaufort and a Major in the police department. Marvin was a traffic control officer at the Tiller School.
He and the late Don Richardson started the Basic Law Enforcement Training Course together. Marvin was the Captain of the Volunteer Fire Department in Beaufort. He was a member of the VFW Post 2401, serving as a Post Commander two times and a Quarter Master. Marvin also was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Franklin 109, serving as a past master for one year. Volunteering his time as a Shriner was extremely fulfilling for him.
Those left to treasure his memory are his son, Thomas “Tommy” Theodore Knox and wife, Cindy Bayer Knox of Beaufort; daughter, Joy Knox Willis and husband, Danny Allen Willis of Beaufort ; 3 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and his two precious fur babies.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Nancy Irene Knox.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee; or American Cancer Society, 930- B Wellness Drive, Greenville, N.C. 27834.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.