1st SGT. James “Jim” Evans, USMC, Retired, 71, of Havelock, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center.
His memorial service, with full military honors, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3rd, at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
Jim was born on April 20, 1951, in Darby, Pennsylvania, to the late Everett and Madeline Evans. He was a decorated veteran who served for over 23 years in the United States Marine Corps. Jim was a Safety Officer and Drill Instructor in Parris Island, South Carolina, he also served on the USS Nassau in Desert Storm.
After retirement, Jim owned an Auto Tech mobile mechanics business. He enjoyed many hobbies such as hiking and loved playing basketball. Jim would kick back and watch NASCAR races in his spare time. He loved nothing more than spending quality time with his family and was a grill master when it came to cooking his delicious steaks. The time he got to spend with his parents was special to him. Jim will be deeply missed by his friends and family.
Those left to treasure his memory are his loving wife, Barbara Evans of the home; daughters, Kelly Blake of Summerville, SC, Amy Dorsey (Bill) of New Bern, NC, Julie Evans of Jacksonville, NC; sisters, Patricia Evans of Roswell, GA, Paula Richards (Larry) of Darby, PA; granddaughter, Kayla Bell (Corey) of Goose Creek, SC; great-grandchild, Payton Bell; dear friends, Richard and Betty Carraway, Kenny and Pam Rose; and his loyal pups, Bailey and Dixie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wreaths Across America, 110 Montford Point Road, Jacksonville, N.C. 28540 or waajacksonvillenc@yahoo.com.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
