John Lea, 66, of Atlantic Beach, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at PruittHealth of Sea Level.
A gathering of friends will be held from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at Greenwood Cemetery in Morehead City.
John worked as a realtor at Atlantic Beach for over 20 years.
He is survived by his brother, Albert Lea of Morehead City and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mary Lea and his sister, Carolyn Lea.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort.
