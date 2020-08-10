David F. Johnson III, 59, of Newport, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at his home.
His funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. John B. Thompson Jr. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through David’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
David was born in Greensburg, Pa., to David F. Johnson Jr. and Shirley Delawder. He was an installer with Kinetico for over 16 years and Culligan for eight years. He was an avid motorcycle rider until his accident.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Johnson; daughters, Brittany Little of South Carolina, Brianna Bushman of Havelock and Brooke Floyd of Georgia; sons, David F. Johnson IV and Patrick Johnson, both of Newport and Brian Little of Georgia; mother, Shirley Delawder of Virginia; sisters, Debbie Dingledine of Broadway, Va., and Kimberly Lane of Pennsylvania; brother, Mark Johnson of Virginia; and 10 grandchildren.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
