Walter "Buddy" Thomas, Pine Knoll Shores
Walter “Buddy” Thomas, 82, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Crystal Bluffs Rehab in Morehead City. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 PM on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Christie Avery, Newport
Christie Garner Avery, 68, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at her home. Christie was retired from the public school system with over 25 years of service. She was an amazing wife, loving mother and grandmother, and Buddy's soul mate for life. She enjoyed working and spending time with her family. She was a faithful member of Soundview Free Will Baptist Church.
Nellie Kissner, Beaufort
Nellie Kissner, 76, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at her daughter’s home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
RICHARD D. BRADSHAW, Harlowe
Richard D. Bradshaw, 82, of Harlowe, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, August 10, at Harlowe United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Rochele Bailey and Rev. James Chadwick. Interment will follow at the Harlowe United Methodist Church Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.