John Michael Martin, 69, of Atlantic, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home.
The family will have a private service due to the constraints of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
John Michael Martin was born April 13, 1951, to James Alexander and Flora Bell Martin. He was born on a Friday the 13th. He married Betty Sue White June 9, 1973, and unlike his birthday being a day of bad luck, this was clearly an extremely lucky day. He had two sons, Michael Reid and wife Michaela and Phillip Ashley and wife Sarah. He had two granddaughters, Bella Reid and Lilly Grace, and two granddogs, Oliver and Wrigley. He also had his special son and neighbor, Nelson “Nick” Klein, who has always been by the family’s side.
He grew up in Kinston and attended South Lenior High School and Wayne Community College. After several years of working at DuPont, he took a job with North Carolina Marine Fisheries as a marine patrol officer, and the Martin family moved to their home Atlantic.
John loved hunting and hunting trips with his brothers, cousins and nephews. He loved fishing, especially with his brother Joey. He loved cooking for family and friends. He loved playing Santa for the children of family and friends, and on Christmas Eve he would call dozen of children disguised as Santa.
He is survived by his wife, Sue, who has stood by his side through the last eight years of difficult health; his sons and their wives; and his granddaughters. which brought him infinite joy. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Jim and wife Donna, Jean and husband Billy, Judy and husband Mickey, Joseph and wife Lourdes and Jeffery and Beth; and countless nieces and nephews and family. Uncle possumhead loved them all dearly and deeply.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Atlantic United Methodist Church, Sarah James Fulcher Memorial Fund or House of Hope of North Carolina would be greatly appreciated by the family.
A special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Community Home Care and Hospice for their care in the final months and weeks.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
