Marsha Jane Oglesby, 83, of Mill Creek, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at her home.
Her graveside service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bayview Cemetery in Mill Creek, officiated by the Rev. Russell Bell.
She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Dixon and Anna Oglesby, all of Mill Creek, and Mae Jones of Newport; brother, William Dail of Newport; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Bradley Oglesby; and son, Walter Ivey Smith Jr.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
