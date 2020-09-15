David Melvin, 56, of Emerald Isle, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
The family will have a celebration of David’s life at 4 p.m., with visitation afterwards, Sunday at Islander Hotel and Resort in Emerald Isle.
David was born Dec. 16, 1963, and grew up in Maysville and Kinston. He received his associate’s degree in horticulture from Pitt Community College and was a co-owner of Gypsy Rose Tattoo in Jacksonville. He was known by many for his amazing artistic ability and creativity.
He is survived by his wife, Jamee Melvin of Emerald Isle; son, Hunter Val Melvin of Emerald Isle; mother, Rebecca Getsinger and husband John of Bogue; father, Lewis Melvin and wife Virginia of Maysville; brother, Luke Melvin of Swansboro; stepsisters, Laura Getsinger of Cocoa Beach, Fla., and Julie Brooks of Apex; stepbrothers, Jay Getsinger of Winterville and Tim Jones of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.