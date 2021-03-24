Ada Murray Smith, 89, of Beaufort, went to be with her Lord Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.
Her funeral is at noon Tuesday at Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist in Beaufort with Pastor Hubert Judon officiating. Ada will be laid to rest in Carteret Memorial Gardens next to her husband. The service will be livestreamed on Noe-Brooks’ Facebook page.
Ada was a longtime member and mother of Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist. She loved her community and cherished her children. Ada loved gardening and always kept flowers on her porch. She was a hard worker, very independent and will be remembered for her amazing cooking.
Ada is survived by her five children, Louis T. Smith, Arthur Lee Smith and wife Dina, Jennie S. Collins and husband Jerome, Vanessa Lee and husband James Sr. and Clarissa Smith Spivey and husband Christopher; one sister, Shirley Segar; 15 grandchildren, Orrin, Carmelo, Demera, Quentin, Arsha, Cedric, Demetris, Krystal, Ivana, Keyma, LeVonda, James Jr., Christopher Jr., Celeste and Cordell; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Helen Robinson, Glenny Murray and Carolene Shepard; brother-in-law, Robert Murray Jr.; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by beloved husband, Curley Smith; her parents, Kenny and Elmira Murray; daughter, Patricia Smith-Murrell; and three sisters, Beatrice Murray Pettiway, Ruth Murray and Louisiana Murray.
The family will receive friends an hour prior ro the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
