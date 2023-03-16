Brent McFerran, age 53, of Cape Coral, FL, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, unexpectedly.
He was born on February 18, 1970, in Marion, Indiana to Jerome “Jerry” and Mary Kathleen “Kathy” McFerran.
Brent proudly served over thirty years as a first responder with various Indiana law enforcement agencies to include; Summitville Police Department, Alexandria Police Department, Fishers Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Indianapolis Metro Police Department, where he was a member of the Indianapolis Motorcycle drill team. Brent was also a member of the FOP #86.
Brent retired from law enforcement in 2020 and moved to his favorite vacation spot of Cape Coral, FL where he and Lara made their home.
Brent had many passions beyond his law enforcement career. He was an auctioneer, a realtor, an advocate for the safety of others, a masterful cook, but his true passion in life has always been his family. He loved being on the waterways of Southwest Florida and entertaining friends and family.
There was always plenty of food, fun and good conversation when Brent was around. In addition, Brent was an avid collector of items he found unique and interesting and loved sharing his knowledge with others.
Brent had a huge personality and love of life that was infectious to all he met. His magnetic spirit blessed him with many friends along his journey. He will be missed by so many. His relationship with his daughter, Elise, is one that can be admired by all fathers and daughters. The world has a lost a great man and he will forever be remembered.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Lara (York) McFerran; daughter, Elise McFerran; mother, Kathy McFerran; his brother, Nick (Mona) McFerran; nieces, Monica (Londin) Whiteman and Tori (Mark) Foerster, as well as many cousins.
In addition to his maternal and fraternal grandparents, he was preceded in death by his father.
Arrangements for Brent will be held on Wednesday, March 22nd at Fuller Metz Funeral Home in Cape Coral. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Pastoral services will begin at 12:00pm, followed by a burial at Coral Ridge Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life in Indiana at a later date to be determined.
In memory of Brent: Brent loved helping those less fortunate and would be grateful for us to continue his legacy by paying it forward in his honor.
