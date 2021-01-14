Dr. David Hales Freshwater, 85, of Morehead City, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City surrounded by his loving family.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, an outdoor funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Powell Osteen and the Rev. Jerry Lineberger. A private interment will take place at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. Friends are welcome to attend the funeral service. However, in order to provide social distancing, the funeral home asks friends to remain in their cars, the service will be broadcast through a sound system. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Online condolences may be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
