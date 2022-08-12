Mary Farmer, 98, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Cherry Point Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Steve Epperson and Rev. Rick Smith. Entombment will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10a.m. to 11a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Cherry Point Baptist Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through their obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Mary was born on October 15, 1923, in Newberry, South Carolina, to the late William and Mary Crouch. She was destined to be a stay-at-home mom and raised all her children with love and patience. Mary was a faithful member of Cherry Point Baptist Church and devoted her life to the Lord. Mary could be found reading her Bible on a daily basis. She truly had a servant’s heart.
She is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Thomas (Robert), of New Bern, Frankie Odom (Calvin), of Middleburg, Florida, Wanda Jean Pettipas (Mark), of Mill Creek, Sandra Clark (James), of Newport, Cindy Cothran (George), of Greenville, South Carolina; sons, Robert McDowell (Elizabeth), of Havelock, and Jerry McDowell (Tennie), of Sparta, Tennessee; 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Farmer; brothers, Robert Crouch, Donald Crouch, Charles Crouch, Harold Crouch, and William David Crouch.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
