Donnie Eubanks, 81, of Newport, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at his home.
Donnie was born in Morehead City March 18, 1939, to the late Jack and Lula Wetherington Eubanks. He graduated from Morehead High School, class of 1958. On Nov. 16, 1961, he joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed aboard the USS Spiegel Grove (LSD-32) until his honorable discharge Dec. 22, 1964. After completing his military career, he attended Chowan Collage and held various jobs within the county.
On Feb. 17, 1969, he joined Carolina Telephone & Telegraph Co. of Tarboro as an installer/repairman ensuring residents in Newport and surrounding areas of the county had phone service. Attending various schools throughout his career, he later offered the same service to local businesses/commercial entities as a Key Equipment installe-repairer. For many years, he was Local Union 3681 representative. He retired March 1, 2002.
Being a resident of Morehead City and, for the past 20 years, Newport, he participated in many activities. On Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 1967, he played Captain Lesgate for Carteret Community Theatre’s production of “dial M for MURDER.” When his oldest child, Jonathan, aged for Little League, he formed his team, Morehead City Reds. He continued “The Reds” until the children, Jonathan, Jeremy and Johanna (she and Dana Lewis were the first girls to play Little League in the county), aged out. The Morehead City Little League presented him with a plaque honoring his years of service.
Five years ago, he began designing and building unique custom birdhouses; D.E. BIRDHOUSES, “Homes for Feathered Friends.” He and Betty attended numerous craft shows throughout the state. To support fundraising efforts of nonprofit groups, he donated many of his birdhouses to local churches and organizations.
Donnie is survived by his wife of 52 years, Betty Jo Cogar Eubanks; his children, Jonathan Taylor Eubanks, wife Terry Lewis, Johanna Eubanks Millis and husband Danny Ray Millis, Jeremy Todd Eubanks wife Susan Elaine and Janelle Eubanks Godwin and husband William “Trey” Courtland Godwin III; grandchildren, Cyntera, Greyson, Shelby, Landon, Carter, Claire, Julia, Alice and William “Bo” Courtland IV.; great-grandchild, Benson Robert; brothers, Richard “Dick” Eubanks and Larry Eubanks and wife Frances; sisters, Elsie Jackson, June Lewis and Carol Bieby; and many, many loving and caring nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Letha Marks, Lina Fogerty, Naomi Cottrell, Verona Wray, Robert “Bobby” Eubanks, Ida Mae Rouse and Randolph Eubanks, missing in action, Korean War.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Donnie’s memory by doing a good deed and “paying it forward.”
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
