Jon Michael Helms, 35, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at his mother’s home in Cedar Island.
A private graveside service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Rob Pate.
Jon was a very loving and caring person with a constant sense of humor.
He is survived by his mother, Jane Helms of Cedar Island; sister, Kyndal Griswold and husband Jason of Newport; twin brother, Don “DJ” Helms Jr. and wife Brie of Morehead City; aunt, Kathi Barnard and husband Marshall of Newport; loving niece, nephews and cousins; and his dog, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don H. Helms Sr.; and half-sister, Terrie Helms.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.