Ada Lewis Taylor, 84, of Sea Gate, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021. Her family was with her as she went peacefully to meet her Lord and Savior.
Her service is at 4 p.m. Sunday at Marshallberg Baptist Church. She will be laid to rest following the service at Victoria Cemetery in Marshallberg.
She was born April 12, 1937, in Lennoxville of Carteret County. After graduating from Beaufort High School, she entered nursing school at James Walker Memorial Hospital in Wilmington. She married Robert D. “Lazz” Taylor Dec. 28, 1957. They had two sons, Robert Kevin Taylor and David Christian Taylor.
Ada worked for many years in the medical field. She loved working with people and caring for them. She started as an emergency room nurse at the Morehead City hospital and ended her career with the Carteret County Health Department.
Ada was a member of Marshallberg Baptist Church for many years. She loved teaching, singing in the choir and helping with vacation Bible school. Most of all, she loved the Lord.
Ada is survived by her two sons, Kevin Taylor and Chris Taylor and wife Ginny; three grandchildren, Brandon, David and Thomas; two great-grandchildren, Savannah and Eli; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lazz Taylor; parents, Charlie and Polly Lewis; and siblings, Charlie Clifton, Pearl Hunnings, Letha Davis, Bertie Murphy and Otis Lewis.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.