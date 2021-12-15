REV. E. FRANCIS GARNER, Newport
Rev. E. Francis Garner, 89, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, December 20, 2021, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Lewis Forsythe and Rev. Mitchell Parker. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport.
GARRISON MANN, Newport
Garrison Mann, 84, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at The ARC of Jacksonville. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
WENDELL BENNETT, Crab Point
Wendell Bennett, 89, of Crab Point, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
