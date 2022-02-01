John Oliver Darnell Jr., 75, of Pinehurst and Indian Beach, NC, passed away peacefully on Jan. 28, 2022.
Originally from Carthage, NC, John worked in dyestuffs sales across the southeast for Otto B May, Ciba Inc. and Huntsman Corporation. Known for his sharp wit, you could always count on a lively conversation with him over a good steak about ACC Basketball (Go Heels!, said begrudgingly by his Duke-loving daughters), the state of global politics & business, or his latest love (obsession?), Pickleball.
He is survived by two brothers, Steve & Danny; a son, Kelly; daughters, Brandi & Liza; and grand-children, Mary Katherine and Ben.
The family will host a memorial this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.