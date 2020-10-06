Henry Ford Sr., 57, of Newport, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Newport.
His funeral service is at 11 a.m. Thursday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home with Minister David Stuart officiating. Burial will follow at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. Due to the novel coronavirus, masks and social distancing will be required.
Henry was well-known for his roofing skills and worked for his brother’s company, True Viking Construction. Henry was also well-known for his love of animals, especially his turtles, pig and ducks. He took great pride in watching and cheering at his grandchildren’s sporting events. Family was special to Henry, and his kids knew he was especially proud of them when he was giving them a hard time.
Henry is survived by his daughter, Lynda Willis and her companion Greg (or as Henry called him, “Craig”) Skrabacz; sons, Douglas Ford and his wife Amy, Henry Ford Jr. and his wife Amy and Dylan Ford; mother, Helen Kinkelin; grandchildren, Summer, Jacob, Weston, Ethan, Tyra, Colton and Misha; brothers, James Ford and Walter Ford; sisters, Karol Ann Kinkelin and Sally Mannix; many nieces and nephews; and longtime friends, Scott Demichele, Kody Wildermuth and Melissa Terracciano.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
