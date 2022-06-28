Dorothy Rawls Andrews, 91, of New Bern, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern.
Dorothy was a member of Neuse Forest Presbyterian Church of New Bern where she sang in the choir. She worked for over 40 years with Saulter Auto Salvage which later became Harris Auto Salvage.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Neuse Forest Presbyterian Church with Pastor John Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at New Bern Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 at the church on Friday.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Dickinson of Beaufort; daughter, Sharon DeCamp and husband, Earl of New Bern; son, Keith Andrews and wife, Beth of New Bern; daughter, Denise Saulter and husband, Mike of Beaufort; nine grandchildren, Jeremy Dickinson and wife, June of Morehead City; Jamie Dickinson Price and husband, Adam of Newport; Jeffrey DeCamp of New Bern; Kevin DeCamp of New Bern; Stephanie Adams and husband, Daniel of Hampton, VA; Taylor Andrews and wife, Kerri of New Bern; Lindsey Kaufman and husband, Michael of Wylie, TX; Whitney Benevides and husband, Joey of Columbia, SC; Zachary Saulter and wife, Amanda of Castle Hayne; 17 great grandchildren; brother, Howard Rawls and wife, Rachel of Vanceboro.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Andrews; and two brothers, Herbert and David Rawls.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
