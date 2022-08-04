Jim “Mr. Jim” Gollehon, age 75, of Lebanon, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday afternoon, July 26, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, NE.
Jim Morris Gollehon was born on February 11, 1947, to Durwood and Mary Ann (Parson) Gollehon in O’Neill, Nebraska, two days later moved to Lebanon, NE. He attended Lebanon, NE as well as Morehead City, NC school systems his whole life, graduating from Morehead City High School in 1964.
Jim was inducted into the United States Army on November 15, 1966. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam and at the time of his honorable discharge on November 14, 1968, he had been awarded multiple awards and citations, a few being the National Defense Service Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal with a Bronze Service Star, etc, most in which he never discussed. Jim was a proud Vietnam Army Veteran and continued to serve as a very active lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion in his communities.
Jim returned to Morehead City after proudly serving his country and began a career with Guy C. Lee Lumber, Morehead City, NC, that would span more than 30+ years. He married his best friend and soul mate, Shawn Earnest on January 2, 1998. Jim and Shawn moved to Lebanon, Nebraska in 2007, to his multigenerational family homestead, which they took (years) and pride in restoring. He continued to impress those around him as a multitalented musician. He even recorded a 45 record with his band, Huckleberry Mudflaps! He loved teaching family and friends, as well as many others, to play music. He will be fondly remembered for his love of listening to and playing music by the Eagles.
He was preceded in death by his father, Durwood Gollehon; mother, Mary Ann Hentschel; and brother, Charles Hentschel Jr.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Shawn Gollehon; of Lebanon, NE; his sons: Jim (Rhonda) Gollehon and William (Sheila Atwood) Gollehon of Newport, NC; his daughters: Patricia (Kevin) Watkins and Mary (Brittain) Robinson of Kingsport, TN. stepdaughters, Brenda (Josh) Tuberville of Morehead City, NC and Teresa (Melvin Willis Jr) Erb of Beaufort, NC; 12 grandchildren and two great- grandchildren that were his pride and joy; sister, Georgia (Gollehon) Ballou as well as his uncle, John “Johnny” Parson.
Jim chose cremation and a graveside memorial service with Military Honors, that took place at 2PM, Sunday afternoon, July 31, 2022, at the Lebanon Cemetery in Lebanon, Nebraska. A memorial service in NC is TBD at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the Wounded Warrior Project in Jim’s name. Online condolences may be left at herrmannfh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Herrmann-Jones Funeral Chapel of McCook.
