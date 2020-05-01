Ina Wright Stewart, 91, of Newport, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home.
Her private graveside service is at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cedar Grove Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Jack Bowen. The family invites friends to view the webcast of the service through Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Mrs. Stewart faithfully attended Newport Baptist Church, where she enjoyed her church family. Attending Sunday school, Bible studies and other church activities were highlights as she fellowshipped with brothers and sisters in Christ. Mrs. Stewart loved playing cards with friends, sharing a good meal and laughing together. Young and old were always welcome in her home.
She is survived by her daughter, Becky Stewart of Newport; son, Thomas Wesley Stewart and wife Judy of Alpharetta, Ga.; sister, Pearl Milligan of Jacksonville, Fla.; brother, R.P. Wright and wife Merlie of Jacksonville, Fla.; granddaughter, Jessica Stewart; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Thomas Stewart; parents, Rufus and Gertha Wright; sisters, Marie Willis and Katurah Gore; brothers, Lonnie Wright and Ben Wright.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Carteret County in memory of Mrs. Stewart at P.O. Drawer 1619, Morehead City, NC 28557, or St. James United Methodist Church Senior Luncheon, P.O. Box 250, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
