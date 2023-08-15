Darrol Lee, Newport
Darrol Lee, 71, of Newport, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Sallie Pace
Sallie Pace, 72, passed away Sunday August 13, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Ernest "Ernie" Hill, Beaufort
Ernest “Ernie” Hill, 88, of Beaufort, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. Ernest was a faithful member of First Free Will Baptist Church of Beaufort. He served in the US Army, after the military he worked at MCAS Cherry Point with over 30 years of service. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 18, 2023 at First Free Will Baptist Church of Beaufort with Pastor Richard Patterson officiating.
JON T. FRAZIER, Newport
Jon T. Frazier, 71, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. His full obituary and arrangements will be announced once finalized. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
ROSS “DINK” HAMILTON, Newport
Ross “Dink” Hamilton, 76, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Ross was born on September 17, 1946, in Montgomery, Alabama, to the late Ross Edward Hamilton and Edna Hamilton.
BILLIE ANN STARNES APONTE, Newport
Billie Ann Starnes Aponte, 85, of Newport, NC, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern, NC. Her Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, August 16th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Preacher David Price. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport.
