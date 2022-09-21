W. PEYTON BATES, Pine Knoll Shores
W. Peyton Bates, 83, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. His graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 23rd, at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Wesley "Peyton" was born on June 6, 1939, in Columbia, South Carolina, to the late William and Elizabeth Bates.
LT. COL. RUDY T. SCHWANDA, USMC (RET.), New Bern
Lt. Colonel Rudy T. Schwanda, USMC (Retired), 79, of New Bern, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, in Havelock, N.C.
PAM HIRT, Pollocksville
Pam Hirt, 61, of Pollocksville, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock officiated by Rev. John Ben Thompson Jr. Pam was born on November 3, 1960, in Sea Level, North Carolina to the late Milton and Maxine Hirt.
