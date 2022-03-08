Garlen Edward Ballew, 84, Havelock, died Sunday, March 6,2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
His graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 11th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. James Chadwick. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, March 10th, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.