Sarah Slocum Morris Jones, 94, a native and lifetime resident of New Bern, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Sarah was born June 3, 1928, to the late David and Elizabeth Morris. She was fondly known as SaSo to family and friends.
Sarah attended Salem College in Winston-Salem, NC. She was active in Christ Church Altar Guild for over 50 years and served as President of the Episcopal Church Women. She was one of the original hostesses at Tryon Palace where she served for 12 years. Sarah was also Brownie and Girl Scout Leader for both of her daughters and enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels throughout the community. She loved being at the beach with family and friends. She was an avid tennis player and earned the nickname “Bullet”. Sarah and her husband were active in the Christian Cursillo community.
She is survived by her daughters Susan Jones Baker (David), Sarah Jones Strange (Curtis); four grandchildren Mandy Ingalls (Brad), Rebecca Chamblee (Scott), Tom Strange (Katie), David Strange (Janie); nine great-grandchildren, Hannah-Scott Chamblee, Hudson Chamblee, Emmy Ingalls, Sarah Ingalls, Thomas Strange IV, Henry Strange, Sarah Grace Strange, Louise Strange, Clark Strange. Sarah will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter C. Jones, Jr.
She will be laid to rest with her husband at Cedar Grove Cemetery. A Celebration of Sarah’s Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Christ Church, located at 320 Pollock Street, New Bern, NC. A reception will follow to speak to the family in the Parish House at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Earl of Craven Questors c/o Mary Parrish, 217 Craven Street, New Bern, NC 28560.
Cotten Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Sarah Slocum Morris Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.