Rollin Herbert Wallick, 92, of Pittsboro, formerly of Beaufort, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at the SECU Jim and Betsy Bryan Hospice Home of UNC Health Care in Pittsboro, with family at his bedside.
There will be no services at this time. The family will have a private celebration of life at a future date. Herb’s wishes were to have his ashes combined with his wife Bobbie’s, with half being dispersed in the ocean near Beaufort and the other half to be interred at the Coastal Caroline State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
He was known as a true gentleman with an intellect and a sense of humor which drew people to him. He was a very humble man, and although he had a doctorate in chemistry, stopped using “Dr.” once he retired so many knew him as “Mr. Wallick” and did not even know he had a doctorate.
Herb was born Feb. 12, 1929, to Rollin Rupert and Carrie Lena Martin Wallick in Martinsville, Va. Due to the Great Depression, they left Martinsville and moved in with family down in Florida for a few years. Once the economy was better, they returned to Virginia and got a home in Bristol. He attended King College Bristol, Tenn., for his undergraduate degree in chemistry and then received his Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1954.
Herb served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956 and was stationed at Fort Detrick in Maryland. At the time of his honorable release from duty, he held the rank of specialist third class. During his time in the army, his doctorate in chemistry was utilized in research on biological warfare and its effects. While he could not share details of what he worked on while he served since it was classified, he did tell the family many humorous stories of how he and the other scientists spent their off time performing pranks on one another. Being the level of expertise many of the soldiers had at Ft. Detrick, the pranks were quite elaborate.
While he was serving in Ft. Detrick, he met his future wife and the love of his life, Bobbie Lou Shoun. They were married March 30, 1957, in Washington, D.C. Bobbie had two children from her previous marriage – son, David Lee Wilkerson, and daughter, Golda Carol Wilkerson.
At the time of their marriage, Herb worked for DuPont in Wilmington, Del., as a research chemist. While in Wilmington, Herb and Bobbie had three daughters – Carrie Lynn in 1957, Nancy Lucinda in 1960 and Patricia Leigh in 1963. In 1965, Herb got a new job working at Liggett and Myers Tobacco Company in Durham and moved his family to Chapel Hill.
In 1970, Herb and Bobbie bought 90 acres in Mebane to house the horses that their daughter Carrie had started “collecting.” They remained in Mebane until retirement when they moved to Beaufort in 1986. After retirement, Herb had more time to enjoy his various hobbies that included cooking wonderful meals for friends and family, enjoying nature, researching the family’s genealogy, studying history, especially the Civil War, collecting various military and historical memorabilia and creating beautiful, miniature dollhouse furniture. Having a home in Beaufort provided a wonderful environment to share with his children and grandchildren when they came for visits and create beautiful memories and traditions to last forever.
Herb was married to Bobbie for 41 years until her death Dec. 10, 1998, at their home in Beaufort. He remained in Beaufort until October 2020, when at the age of 91, after living on his own for 22 years, he relocated to an assisted living facility in Pittsboro, close to his daughter Nancy’s home.
In June of 2021, Herb entered hospice at the SECU Jim and Betsy Bryan Hospice Home of UNC Health Care in Pittsboro, where he was able to visit with many of his family, including most of his great-grandchildren before his passing June 7. The family would like to thank the hospice home and its staff for taking such incredible care of Herb in the last couple of weeks of his life. He was happy and comfortable in their beautiful facility and being able to watch the birds outside his window with his daughters at his side.
Left to cherish many wonderful memories of Herb are his four daughters, Carrie Lynn Everhart of Raeford, Nancy Lucinda Baraks and husband Marc of Pittsboro, Patricia Leigh Pellock and husband Tom of Columbia, Mo., and Golda Carol Wilkerson of Cheltenham, England; his son, David Lee Wilkerson and wife Sheila of Chapel Hill; his grandchildren, Jennifer and husband Tyler, Melissa and husband Robert, John Michael and wife Stephanie, Bryan and Julie, all of North Carolina, Timothy and Lindsey, both of Missouri, and Nathan of England; and seven great-grandchildren, with an eighth on the way.
Herb was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Bobbie Lou Wallick Shoun.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Herb’s name to UNC Hospice SECU Jim & Betsy Bryan Hospice House of UNC Health Care, 100 Roundtree Way, Pittsboro, NC 27312; or PAWS, 5042 Mattie St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
