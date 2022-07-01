MGYSGT Joseph “Joe” Michael Pires USMC (RET), 47, of Havelock, NC, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center of Greenville.
Joe was born on January 3, 1975. in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Joseph and Jeanne Pires. After graduation from high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Joe served in the USMC for over 22 years, eventually achieving the highest enlisted rank as E-9 Master Gunnery Sergeant. Among his numerous honors, he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, (2) Navy and Marine Corps commendation medals, (2) Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, (6) Marine Corps Good Conduct Medals, along with many others. Joe served all over the world with multiple combat tours to Iraq and Afghanistan. During his career, he served as JTAC/Fire Support Man, Joint Terminal Attack Controller, and Drill Instructor. He also served numerous duties including martial arts instructor, WSQ Swim instructor, and Fire Support Chief. Joe’s main MOS was artillery and he served with 1st ANGLICO as well.
Joe was a man who was devoted to his wife and family. He had a powerful testimony of the restoration that he obtained through his relationship with Jesus Christ. As such, he desired to mentor and lead other military and veterans to Christ. Joe was finishing his Master’s Degree in theology and had served as a Team Leader and Program Facilitator with Mighty Oaks Warriors Program.
Joe enjoyed many hobbies including baseball, softball, football, gardening, fishing, and boating. He was a huge fan of the NY Giants and the NY Yankees. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and learning more of the Gospel to share with others.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort, NC. Burial will follow with Military Honors at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort, NC. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 at the church on Tuesday.
Joe is survived by his wife, Melisa Warren Pires of Havelock; five children, Tyler Pires of Charlotte; Nyah Nelson of Havelock; Clay Pires of Havelock; Joey Pires of Sneads Ferry; Jackson Pires of Sneads Ferry; his mother, Jeanne Pires of Matawan, NJ; sister, Renee Lowden (John) of Matawan, NJ; and his service dog, Doc Warren Pires; along with a large loving family, many military brothers and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Pires.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe’s name to: MIGHTY OAKS HEADQUARTERS, 33134 Magnolia Circle, Suite A Unit 10, Magnolia, TX 77354, or PATRIOT ROVERS, Inc., 8001 Clinard Farms Rd, High Point NC 27265.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
