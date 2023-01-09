Myrna Frances Smith, 82, of Newport, NC, passed away at her home on January 7, 2023, with her beloved husband by her side.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 11th at Cedar Grove Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Joseph Parker. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.
Myrna was born on September 9, 1940, to Lala M. Fulcher and Durwood A. Fulcher. She was a graduate of the Newport Consolidated School, class of 1958, and spent time volunteering at the Teacherage sharing her knowledge and memories of the great town of Newport. Myrna loved her community and could often be found at the Newport Babe Ruth Ball Park in the concession stand. She also served as an Officer for the Babe Ruth League for 47 years. She enjoyed volunteering at her church and making the best hushpuppies at the Newport Pig Cookin'. Myrna truly had a servant's heart and dedicated much of her life to loving others. Her home was always open and welcoming to any and all who entered.
Myrna, or "Miss Myrna" as many school children knew her, worked at Newport Elementary School for 30 years as a teacher's assistant. During this time, she also drove a bus. She loved driving the bus, getting to know each and every child, and making sure that they got to school and home safely. After her retirement, she and her husband Larry spent each morning on the front porch of their home on Newport Loop Road, sipping their coffee, and waiting for the bus to go by.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Larry L. Smith, Sr. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Myrna Smith (Tony) of Elkin, NC, Larry Smith, Jr. of Newport, Janet Smith (Buddy) of Newport, and Becky Chisenhall (Tommie) also of Newport.
Myrna loved having her home filled with her grandchildren, Amanda Wolcott (Jeremy) of Powells Point, NC, Jamie Bowman (Matthew) of Granite Falls, NC, Tommie Chisenhall, Jr. (Jessica) of Newport, Larry Smith, Ill (Stephaney) of Newport News, VA, Erin Langley (Jeff) of Newport, Lonnie Chisenhall (Meredith) of Morehead City, and Joshua Chisenhall of Newport. In addition to her grandchildren, Myrna's legacy lives on through her 12 great-grandchildren.
Myrna was preceded in death by her parents, Durwood A. Fulcher and Lala Fulcher Godwin; her sister, Janice Fulcher Long; and granddaughters, Elizabeth Garner and Annie Chisenhall Edwards.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
