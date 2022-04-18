John Duncan Jr., Beaufort
John Nelson Duncan Jr., 91, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at his home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Linda "Dianne" Becker, Beaufort
Dianne Becker, of Beaufort passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Ivey Graham Sr., Newport
Ivey Daniels Graham Sr, 80, of Newport, passed away on April 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
MARIA INGRASSIA, Morehead City
Maria Ingrassia, 58, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.
JOHN ELDRED
John Eldred, 66, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Wesley Long Community Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.
RAMONA ESPINOSA, Havelock
Ramona Espinosa, 93, of Havelock, passed away on Monday, April, 18, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, in Havelock, NC.
