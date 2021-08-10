James Michael McClatchey, 70, of Havelock, died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His service is at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock location. Interment will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery in Memphis, Tenn., at a later date.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations of Havelock. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.