Clifton Graham Lee, 50, of Newport (Salty Shores), North Carolina, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023.
His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 18th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Clifton was born on July 25, 1972, in Kinston, North Carolina, and graduated from Swansboro High School with the Class of 1990. He worked for SPX Flow on Highway 24 for many years and later worked for Bosch Home Appliances in New Bern.
Clifton had many interests including having fun and listening to Beach music and dancing. He enjoyed spending time on the water and fishing. He always enjoyed cooking, especially preparing special gourmet feasts for his friends and loved ones. Clifton also loved watching golf and was sure to keep up with the competitiveness of UNC sports.
Those remaining to treasure his memory are his wife, Michelle Lewis Lee; daughters, Cortney Lee of Milford, CT, and Destiny Lee of Newport, NC; son, Matthew Lee of Newport; mother, Janet Carlyle of Newport; sister, Christina Clontz and husband Ken of Kissimmee, FL; brother, Joel Bizzell of Newport; uncles, Clayton Williams (Doris) of Colorado and William Jenkins of Newport; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Clifton was preceded in death by his father, Butch Lee.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
