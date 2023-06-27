Janice Virginia Ferrier, 70, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center.
Janice was born on September 25, 1952, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, to the late James and Virginia Harper. From a young age, she had a tender heart for animals, always taking the time to nurture and care for animals, whether big or small. Janice was a voracious reader, always ready for the next captivating story to immerse herself in. When she wasn’t reading, she’d relax with a fun game online to challenge herself.
Janice’s true love was her husband, Larry. Throughout their 32 years of marriage, their journey was marked with countless memories, joys, ups and downs, facing them together, hand in hand. Janice’s love for her husband was unwavering.
In addition to her husband, Janice is survived by her brother, James Harper Jr. of the Philippines, and her fur baby, Sadie Mae.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carteret County Humane Society, P.O. Box 357, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
