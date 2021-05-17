Gregory Keith Piner, 56, of Newport, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
A graveside service for Gregory is at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport, officiated by the Rev. John Carswell.
Gregory was born May 21, 1964, in Orlando, Fla., to the late Augustine Piner II and Lillian Boyd Mills. Gregory’s work ethic was outstanding, and he took pride in a job well done, which made him an excellent project manager is his career in construction.
Gregory was known to have a strong will, but it was that persistence that made him a hard worker and excellent provider for his family. Family came first with him, which meant he always ensured they were taken care of. It was that trait that endeared him to his family, who love him dearly.
He is survived by his daughter, Sela Kim Piner and husband Ken Palmer of Newport; son, Drew Boyd Piner and wife Samantha of Newport; sister, Lorraine Maddox and husband Heath of Newport; brothers, Michael Piner and Chris Piner, both of Newport; grandchildren, Sarah Ann Piner, Bryce Martin Piner and Isla Beth Palmer; and companion, Jean Medlin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 30 years, Shellie Piner.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
