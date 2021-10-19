Castilla Augustus Godette Jr., 50, of Havelock, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
The service is at noon Saturday, Oct. 23 at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Beaufort officiated by Pastor C. O Donald Sr. Internment will be at Mansfield Community Cemetery in Morehead City.
Arrangements by T. L. Faison's Funeral Care, LLC - 301 Park Street, Seaboard, NC 27876.
