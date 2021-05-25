Lisa Davis Riggs, 55, of New Bern, formerly of Beaufort, sadly left her family all too soon Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Her service is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Vanceboro Free Will Holiness Church with Pastor Billy Hacker officiating. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the family cemetery. For the health and safety of all guests, masks will be required.
Born Nov. 20,1965, Lisa Carol was the first born daughter of the later William “Bill” Davis and Brenda Rose Garner.
Lisa loved the Lord, her family and her church. She had a beautiful smile and infectious laugh that could light up any room. She was so giving and was truly the “hands and feet” of Jesus. Lisa always did for others and never expected anything in return. She had a very forgiving heart and would always love you no matter what. Lisa touched the lives of so many and left such an impact on those she knew. Lisa always worked hard.
Lisa taught Sunday school and loved being able to share the love of the Lord with whoever she came in contact with. Lisa married her high school sweetheart, Keith, and he was her soulmate. Her children and grandchildren were her life. She was the best wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister anyone could have ever dreamed of having. Lisa had a beautiful chocolate lab who she absolutely loved named Camo. She enjoyed spending time out in her yard with her husband, grandkids, dog, chickens, goats, donkeys and tending to her beautiful flowers.
Anytime her church doors were open, she was sitting on the front row ready to be blessed by the Lord. Lisa wanted nothing more but to make sure when she went on to be with the Lord all those she loved also made it to Heaven. She was a true prayer warrior. Lisa will truly be missed.
Lisa is survived by her beloved husband of 36 years, David Keith Riggs of New Bern. She also leaves behind two daughters, Karmen and husband Ron Pendleton of Vanceboro and Kaselun and husband Jeffrey Moore Jr. of Beaufort; three grandchildren, David Riley and Dailee Rae Pendleton, both of Vanceboro, and Maggie Jae Moore of Beaufort; mother, Brenda Rose Garner and husband, Graham Garner of Cape Carteret; sister, Billie Davis Evans of Rock Hill, S.C.; brother, Brad Garner of Cape Carteret; brother, William Davis of Beaufort; sister, Allison and husband Ronald Sanders of Marshallberg; cousin, William Guthrie of Rock Hill, S.C.; in-laws, Jane Rosen and partner Joseph Buie of Morehead City and Robert and Terry Riggs of New Bern; sister-in-law, Tara Riggs of New Bern; brother-in-law, Robert Riggs of Lancaster, S.C.; nephews, Allen Floyd, Kyle Evans, Shelton Garner and Alex Sanders; and nieces, Taelor Davis Reece, Lakyn Evans, Samantha Eubanks, Amber Goff, Shana Garner, Erin Davis and Riley Sanders; as well as many great-nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Vanceboro Free Will Holiness Church.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
(Paid obituary)
