Marilyn Kay Gordon, 80, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, fell asleep in death, surrounded by family, at her home, on Sunday, December 18, 2022.
She was the adoring wife of Lewis Gordon and mother to their five daughters Cynthia (Cyndi), Sonya, Shannon, Sharon, and Kelly.
Marilyn was born on October 19, 1942, in Wellsville, New York, to Hugh and Arlene Vincent. Her childhood, with her siblings Sandra and Roger, was filled with happy memories in Allentown, New York. At the age of 15, Marilyn met her best friend and husband Lewis Gordon. During their 58 years of marriage, they created a beautiful family and life. Marilyn, a devoted mother and wife, spent her days caring for her husband, children, and home. She especially cherished the years spent on their 82-acre farm in Western New York, where their 5 daughters grew up. Her gardens and kitchen were among her favorite places to be, and she happily created things that brought joy to herself and others.
As a gifted artist, Marilyn expressed her art in cooking, baking, canning, sewing, writing, painting, teaching, and scrapbooking. She treasured her time with family and friends, and carefully memorialized events and moments with photographs, videos, diaries, cards, and letters. Marilyn thrived on planning, organizing, and achieving her vision, down to the finest detail. She was not only peaceable but a peacemaker and known by all as a genuine, resilient, humble, and kind person. One of her greatest gifts was making those around her feel welcomed and loved. As an avid student of the Bible, she had a close bond with Jehovah God and loved volunteering her time teaching others Bible truths.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her mother and father; half-sister, Rheba Rigas; and a son, Michael Kevin Gordon.
She is survived by her loving husband, Lewis Gordon; daughters, Cynthia Marie Leahy (Fredric), Sonya Lynn Gordon, Shannon Lenore O’Leary (Matthew), Sharon Lee Holland (Jeff), Kelly Elizabeth Good (Michael); twelve grandchildren, Elizabeth Adams, Miriah Cangé, Caleb Leahy, Zane Leahy, Clay Pruden, Kyle Pruden, Conor O’Leary, John O’Leary, Ava Holland, Karsen Holland, Wyatt Good, Griffin Good; four great-grandchildren, Greydon Adams, Mars Cangé, Cairo Cangé, and Roman Cangé; and two siblings, Sandra Cleveland and Roger Vincent.
Her memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Swansboro, North Carolina, officiated by Michael Good.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the worldwide work at the website: donate.jw.org
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
