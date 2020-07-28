Sherry Lynn Agee, 70, of Newport, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her private graveside service is at 1 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph Cemetery in New Bern, presided by Deacon Rick Fisher.
Sherry was a past senior regent at Moose Lodge No. 2060. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Agee of the home; daughter, Tami Lynn Nawman of New Bern; sons, Billy Agee and wife Amber and Steven Agee and wife Kelly all of Springfield, Ohio; father, Edwin Hickok of Newport; sister, Nancy Dixon and husband Danny of Newport; brother, James Hickok and wife Lorrie of Cove City; grandchildren, Billie Nicole Weaver, Stephanie Nawman, Derek Nawman, Erica Agee, Joshua Slye, Aaron Paaske, Jordan Stuckey, Emma Pitts, Byron Pitts and Shanna Haynes; great-grandchildren, Kierstin Anglemyer, Kaylynn Anglemyer, Koltenn Dearth, Christopher Lanum, Kayleen Lanum, Corvus Slye, Michelle and Anthony Oakley and Bentley Nawman; and great-great-grandchild, Izabella Bertke.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lois Hickok; sister, Kay Ann Zerkle; and grandson, B.J. Haynes.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
